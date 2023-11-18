As part of Child Safety Week, students of government schools in Telangana have been sensitised to protect themselves against child sexual assault. This is part of an initiative by the Learning Space Foundation, a non-government organisation (NGO).

The children were also made aware of the significance of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and received crucial lessons on internet safety, reports The New Indian Express.

Apart from these initiatives, the foundation has also organised poster campaigns across 13 government schools in the Shankarpally Mandal of the Rangareddy District, Telangana. To date, the foundation has spoken to nearly 2,000 students on the importance of sensitisation to the POCSO Act.

Kaumudi Nagaraju the Founder of the Learning Space Foundation participated in this campaign, along with other members of the foundation. In addition, 40 engineering students from Chaitanya Seva, Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology’s social service-oriented club, which also consists of the National Service Scheme (NSS), actively participated in the campaign.

This initiative was coordinated by Udayashree, Headmistress of the Local Boys' Primary School in Shankarpally. Through this event, students received awareness of child sexual harassment and internet safety. Participating children also received a peanut chikki as a nutritious snack from the headmistress.