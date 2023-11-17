Bandhs, or general strikes, are a prevalent form of protest in India. They are frequently called upon to express discontent with government policies, demand social justice, or commemorate momentous occasions. While bandhs can be an effective means of drawing attention to crucial issues, they can also have a substantial impact on the lives of students.

Impact on education

When a bandh is called, schools and colleges are typically closed, depriving students of valuable classroom time. This disruption to their education can have a negative impact on their academic performance. In some cases, students may even fall behind in their studies and struggle to keep up with the curriculum.

Impact on examinations

Bandhs can also disrupt exam schedules, causing students to miss crucial tests or leading them to attempt these tests under stressful conditions. This can lead to anxiety and uncertainty, which can further hinder their performance.

Impact on mental health

The uncertainty and disruption caused by bandhs can also take a toll on students' mental health. Students may feel anxious about missing school or about the potential for violence during protests. They may also feel frustrated by the lack of progress in their studies.

Impact on socio-economic status

The impact of bandhs on students' lives can be exacerbated by their socio-economic status. Students from lower-income families may not have access to the same resources as students from wealthier families, such as online learning platforms or private tutors. This can make it even more difficult for them to catch up on missed schoolwork.

Impact on future opportunities

In the long run, the disruption caused by bandhs can have a negative impact on students' future opportunities. Students who miss out on school or who fall behind in their studies may find it more difficult to get into college or to find a well-paying job.

While bandhs can be an important tool for social and political change, they can also have a significant impact on the lives of students. It is essential to find ways to minimise the disruption caused by bandhs and to provide students with the support they need to succeed in their studies.