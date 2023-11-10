A study conducted by a research team at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee demonstrates a one-step separation of fat globules based on size from bovine milk using a cross-flow microfiltration. The first author (PhD student Ayushi Kapoor) has been granted the International Travel Award by the Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, as her research paper has been selected for Oral presentation, which she will be delivering at the upcoming Annual Conference of the Membrane Society Australasia conference in Perth, Australia in December.

Milk microfiltration has gained attention in the dairy industry due to its ability to selectively separate and concentrate bioactive components from milk and its further application in food fortification. One such compound is milk fat globules, a bioactive component with potential health benefits, which undergo structural and functional damage, membrane phospholipids loss, experience longer processing time, and higher recovery cost due to its current multi-step separation process.

The research team comprised:

- Ayushi Kapoor, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Roorkee

- Saurav Datta, Amgen Bioprocessing Center, Keck Graduate Institute, Henry E. Riggs School of Applied Life Sciences, Claremont

- Gaurav Gupta, Department of Industrial and Management Engineering, IIT Kanpur

- Ajay Vishwakarma, Department of Polymer and Process Engineering, IIT Roorkee, Saharanpur Campus

- Avinash Singh, Department of Dairy Technology, Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences, Prayagraj

- Sujay Chattopadhyay, Department of Polymer and Process Engineering, IIT Roorkee, Saharanpur Campus

- Kiran Ambatipudi, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Roorkee.