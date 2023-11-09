A video clip, allegedly from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral on social media. The video shows a fashion performance centred around Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and her previous relationships and seems to be a reaction to her recent comments on her dating life during her recent appearance on Koffee with Karan.

However, the video was panned and called out by social media users as an attempt to malign Deepika Padukone’s character.

The video, dubbed “Deepika ki Kahani, BHU ki Zubaani”, features a female student dressed like Deepika Padukone from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani, with photos and other male students dressed like famous figures who have dated or been rumoured to have dated Deepika Padukone appearing one after the other. Celebrities showcased were Dino Morea, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Siddharth Mallya, Ranbir Kapoor, and her husband Ranveer Singh.

Ever since the video surfaced, there has been significant backlash from netizens, who questioned how BHU could even allow this performance to take place. People accused the students and the organisers of the show of “slut-shaming” the actress. Some fans even suggested that the actress respond to this incident with legal action.

However, it is not confirmed whether the video is actually from BHU or not.