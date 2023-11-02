Sexual assault is a heinous crime that can have a devastating impact on the victim, both physically and psychologically. It is especially concerning when sexual assault occurs in a school setting, where students are supposed to feel safe and secure.

In recent years, there has been a growing awareness of the problem of sexual assault in Indian schools. A 2021 report by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) found that over 1,000 cases of sexual assault were reported in schools across India in 2019. This is likely just a fraction of the actual number of cases, as many go unreported.

There is no clear consensus on whether there has been an increase in the number of sexual assault cases in Indian schools in 2023. Some experts believe that there has been an increase, while others believe that the data is not reliable enough to say for sure.

However, there are a number of factors that suggest that sexual assault is a serious problem in Indian schools. One factor is the lack of awareness about sexual abuse and child sexual rights among both students and teachers. This can make it difficult for students to identify and report abuse.

Another factor is the culture of silence that surrounds sexual assault in India. Victims of sexual assault are often afraid of speaking out for fear of being stigmatised or ostracised. This can make it difficult to bring perpetrators to justice and prevent further abuse.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have also contributed to an increase in sexual assault in schools. During the pandemic, many schools were closed and students were forced to learn from home. This gave perpetrators more opportunities to abuse students in private.

Despite the challenges, there is a growing movement to address the problem of sexual assault in Indian schools. A number of organisations are working to raise awareness about sexual abuse and provide support to victims. The Government of India has also taken some steps to address the problem, such as by enacting the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in 2012.

However, more needs to be done to prevent sexual assault in schools. Schools need to implement strong child protection policies and procedures. Teachers and other school staff need to be trained on how to identify and report abuse. And students need to be educated about their rights and how to stay safe.