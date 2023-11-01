The recent tale of a roof flying off due to heavy winds in Udupi district of Karnataka, has brought to mind climate change once again.

Impact on school infrastructure

One of the most immediate impacts of climate change on education in India is the damage to school infrastructure. Extreme weather events such as floods, cyclones, and storms can cause widespread damage to schools, making them unsafe for students and teachers. In addition, rising sea levels are threatening schools in coastal areas.

Impact on educational equity

Climate change is also having a disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable students in India. Students from low-income families and students from marginalised groups are more likely to live in areas that are vulnerable to climate change. In addition, these students are less likely to have access to quality education, which makes it more difficult for them to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

What can be done?

There are a number of things that can be done to mitigate the impact of climate change on education in India. First, it is important to invest in making schools more resilient to climate change. This includes measures such as elevating schools above flood levels, installing solar panels to provide backup power, and making sure that schools have access to clean water.

Second, it is important to integrate climate change into the curriculum. Students need to learn about climate change, its impacts, and what they can do to adapt and mitigate it. Teachers also need to be trained on how to teach about climate change in a way that is engaging and effective.

Third, it is important to provide support to students and teachers who are affected by climate change. This includes providing trauma support to students who have experienced climate-related disasters, and providing professional development to teachers on how to support students who are affected by climate change.