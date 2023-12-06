Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) inaugurated a vibrant and lush green Bhopal campus on December 5, Tuesday. While delivering his address after the inauguration, he expressed optimism about the significant potential of Bhopal and assured that concerted efforts will be made to elevate the status of the Bhopal campus to that of a Satellite Campus.

Spread over 6.44 acres of land, Bhopal campus is now home to MANUU College of Teacher Education (CTE) Bhopal and MANUU Regional Centre (RC) Bhopal.

“This expansion is more than just physical infrastructure; it symbolises a commitment to academic excellence, growth, and innovation for the university,” said Prof Ainul Hasan. He emphasised the importance of establishing connections with the local community and madarsas, highlighting that such engagement is essential to fulfill the university's mandate. Prof Ainul Hasan also announced that a vocational training center will be opened next year subject to the availability of physical resources.

Prof Mohd Ahsan, Regional Director, RC Bhopal, who is also In-charge of Bhopal campus said this campus is a testament to MANUU's commitment to providing a conducive environment for education and learning. He also acknowledged the collective effort that went into the realisation of the Bhopal Campus and paid tribute to those who, through their tireless dedication, contributed to the success of this initiative.