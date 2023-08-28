The number of international students in Indian colleges has been growing steadily in recent years. In 2020-21, there were over 48,000 international students studying in India, up from just 20,000 in 2012-13. This growth is due to a number of factors, including the low cost of education in India, the high quality of education offered by Indian universities, and the rich culture and heritage of the country.

Top Countries of origin:

The top 10 countries of origin of international students in India are:

Nepal

Afghanistan

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Sudan

United States

Russia

Iran

Germany

Malaysia

The most popular courses for international students in India are:

Engineering

Medicine

Management

IT

Science

Humanities

Why do they choose India?

There are many reasons why international students choose to study in India. Some of the most common reasons include:

Low tuition fees: The cost of education in India is much lower than in many other countries. This makes it an attractive option for students who are looking to save money on their education.

High-quality education: Indian universities offer a high-quality education that is comparable to that offered in other developed countries.

Prestigious universities: India has a number of world-renowned universities, such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

Welcoming people: Indians are known for being welcoming and hospitable people. This can make international students feel comfortable and at home in India.