The first open university in India was the Andhra Pradesh Open University (now known as Dr BR Ambedkar Open University), which was established in Hyderabad in 1982. The university was founded by the Government of Andhra Pradesh with the aim of providing higher education to all sections of society, regardless of their age, location or background.

The university offers a wide range of courses at all levels, from undergraduate (UG) to postgraduate (PG). The courses are delivered through a variety of media, including print, audio, video and the internet. This allows students to study at their own pace and in their own time.

The university has an extensive network of study centres and regional offices all over the state. These centres provide support to students, including guidance on course selection, study materials, and examinations.

The Andhra Pradesh Open University has been a major success. It has enrolled over two million students since its inception. The university has also been recognised for its quality of education and has won several awards.

The establishment of the Andhra Pradesh Open University was a landmark event in the history of Indian education. It has opened up the doors of higher education to millions of people who would otherwise have been unable to access it. The university has also helped to democratise education and make it more accessible to all sections of society.

In addition to the Andhra Pradesh Open University, there are now over 30 open universities in India. These universities are playing a major role in expanding access to higher education and promoting lifelong learning.

Open universities are a valuable resource for people who want to pursue higher education but face barriers to traditional university education. They are playing an increasingly important role in expanding access to higher education and promoting lifelong learning in India.

Here are some of the benefits of open universities:

- They offer flexible learning options that allow students to study at their own pace and in their own time

- They are more affordable than traditional universities

- They offer a wide range of courses, including those not available at traditional universities

- They are accessible to people from all backgrounds, including those who are unable to attend traditional universities due to their location, work commitments, or other factor