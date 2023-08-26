The recent revelation of drug-laced confectionary being sold to students in Bengaluru triggers the question of its prevalence across the country.

Drug-laced confectionery is a serious problem in India. It is often sold to students in schools and colleges, and it can have a devastating impact on their health and well-being.

There are a number of factors that contribute to the problem of drug-laced confectionery being sold to students in India. These include:

- The lack of awareness about the dangers of drug abuse among students and parents

- The easy availability of drug-laced confectionery, which can be bought online or from street vendors

- The high-profit margins are associated with the sale of drug-laced confectionery

Drug-laced confectionery can have a devastating impact on the health and well-being of students. It can lead to addiction, mental health problems, and even death.

It is important to note that drug-laced confectionery is a serious problem that requires a multi-pronged approach to address. By raising awareness, increasing vigilance and regulating the sale of confectionery, students can be kept away from this menace.

Recent incidents of this crime:

- In 2019, the police in Delhi arrested a man for selling drug-laced candies to school children. The candies were laced with LSD, a hallucinogenic drug

- In 2020, Mumbai police arrested a gang of people for selling drug-laced chocolates to college students. The chocolates were laced with MDMA, a party drug

- In 2021, the police in Chennai arrested a man for selling drug-laced lollipops to young children. The lollipops were laced with codeine, a cough suppressant that can be addictive

- In 2022, cops in Kolkata arrested a woman for selling drug-laced biscuits to tourists. The biscuits were laced with cannabis, a psychoactive drug

- In 2023, police in Ahmedabad arrested a man for selling drug-laced gum to teenagers. The gum was laced with nicotine, a highly addictive substance.