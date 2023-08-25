The National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023 is the latest curriculum framework for school education in India. It was developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) based on the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The NCF 2023 aims to provide a holistic and comprehensive education to all children from the age of three to 18 years. It emphasises the development of critical thinking, creativity, communication, and problem-solving skills, as well as the inculcation of values such as empathy, compassion, and respect for diversity.

The NCF 2023 is organised into four stages:

Foundational Stage (ages 3-8): This stage focuses on the development of early literacy, numeracy, and other foundational skills

Elementary Stage (ages 8-11): This stage builds on the foundational skills and introduces children to a wider range of subjects, including Science, Social Science and Language Arts

Secondary Stage (ages 11-14): This stage focuses on developing students' understanding of the world around them and preparing them for higher education or employment

Senior Secondary Stage (ages 14-18): This stage provides students with the opportunity to specialise in a particular subject area and prepare for higher education or employment

The NCF 2023 is a significant departure from previous curriculum frameworks in India. It is more flexible and allows for greater customisation to the needs of individual schools and students. It also places a greater emphasis on experiential learning and the development of 21st-century skills.