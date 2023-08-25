The remote proctored version of the test centre-based Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT), the GMAT online examination helps candidates attempt the exam from their home.

What is the difference between GMAT and GMAT online? What are the similarities? Let's find out.

GMAT

Fee: Rs 22,800

Appointment availability: Available up to 7 days a week, advance scheduling of up to 6 months

Rescheduling Fees:

> 60 days before appointment: INR 4516.51

15-60 days before appointment: INR 9033.02

14 days and less before appointment: INR 13549.54

Cancellation refund:

> 60 days before appointment: INR 9033.02

15-60 days before appointment: INR 6569.47

14 days and less before appointment: INR 4516.51

Resources allotted: Five-page laminated booklet, two dry-erase markers

Accommodation: Additional time, extra resources, exam breaks

Score sending: Official Score Reports can be sent to up to 5 programs for free. Additional programmes require a fee

GMAT Online Edition

Fee: Rs 24,600

Appointment availability: Available up to 7 days a week, advance scheduling of up to 6 months

Rescheduling Fees:

> 60 days before appointment: INR 4927.10

15-60 days before appointment: INR 9854.21

14 days and less before appointment: INR INR 14781.31

Cancellation refund:

Resources allotted: Online whiteboard or own physical whiteboard

Accommodation: Additional time, exam breaks

Score sending: Official Score Reports can be sent to up to 5 programs for free within 48 hours. Additional programmes require a fee