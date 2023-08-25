Published: 25th August 2023
GMAT and GMAT online: Differences and similarities, here
The Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) is one of the most popular English proficiency tests
The remote proctored version of the test centre-based Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT), the GMAT online examination helps candidates attempt the exam from their home.
What is the difference between GMAT and GMAT online? What are the similarities? Let's find out.
GMAT
Fee: Rs 22,800
Appointment availability: Available up to 7 days a week, advance scheduling of up to 6 months
Rescheduling Fees:
> 60 days before appointment: INR 4516.51
15-60 days before appointment: INR 9033.02
14 days and less before appointment: INR 13549.54
Cancellation refund:
> 60 days before appointment: INR 9033.02
15-60 days before appointment: INR 6569.47
14 days and less before appointment: INR 4516.51
Resources allotted: Five-page laminated booklet, two dry-erase markers
Accommodation: Additional time, extra resources, exam breaks
Score sending: Official Score Reports can be sent to up to 5 programs for free. Additional programmes require a fee
GMAT Online Edition
Fee: Rs 24,600
Appointment availability: Available up to 7 days a week, advance scheduling of up to 6 months
Rescheduling Fees:
> 60 days before appointment: INR 4927.10
15-60 days before appointment: INR 9854.21
14 days and less before appointment: INR INR 14781.31
Cancellation refund:
> 60 days before appointment: INR 9033.02
15-60 days before appointment: INR 6569.47
14 days and less before appointment: INR 4516.51
Resources allotted: Online whiteboard or own physical whiteboard
Accommodation: Additional time, exam breaks
Score sending: Official Score Reports can be sent to up to 5 programs for free within 48 hours. Additional programmes require a fee
What's the same?
Exam attempts: 5 attempts in 12 months, 8 attempts in a lifetime
Score: Total Score, section scores, and percentile ranking displayed on Official Score, can be accessed online. The unofficial score is displayed after the exam finishes
Score validity: Valid up to 5 years