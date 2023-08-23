The recent spurt in the number of death by suicides by Indian students might be an indication of the fact that Indian students are more stressed than students from other countries.

A study by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) found that about one in five Indian students has a mental health problem, the most common of which are depression, anxiety and stress. The study also found that the stress levels of Indian students is on the rise, and this is due to a number of factors, including the increasing pressure to succeed academically, the competitive environment in schools and colleges, and the lack of support from parents and teachers.

Another study, conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO), found that India has one of the highest suicide rates among young people aged between 15-29 years. The study also found that the suicide rate among Indian students is increasing, and that this is due to a number of factors, including the stress of studying, the pressure to get good grades and the fear of failure.

These studies suggest that Indian students may be more stressed than students from other countries. However, it is important to note that these studies are not conclusive, and more research is needed to confirm these findings.