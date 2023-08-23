Indian students are stressed, there is no doubt about this fact.

Here are some of the factors that might be contributing to the high-stress levels of Indian students:

The pressure to succeed academically: Indian society places a high value on education, and there is a lot of pressure on students to succeed academically. This pressure can lead to stress and anxiety, especially for students who are not performing well in school

The competitive environment in schools and colleges: Indian schools and colleges are very competitive, and there is a lot of emphasis on grades and performance. This can create a lot of stress and anxiety for students, as they are constantly trying to compete with their peers

The lack of support from parents and teachers: Many parents and teachers in India are not aware of the signs and symptoms of stress, and they may not be able to provide the support that students need. This can make it difficult for students to cope with the stress of school and life

The stigma associated with mental health problems: Mental health problems are often seen as a sign of weakness or failure in India, and students may be reluctant to seek help because they fear being stigmatised. This can make it difficult for students to get the help they need