The Indian government has been increasing its spending on education in recent years. In the 2022-23 budget, the government allocated Rs. 6,935.11 billion for education, which is 9.5 per cent of the total budget. This is an increase of about 12.5 per cent from the previous year.

The budget for education is divided into two principal heads: school education and higher education. The school education budget is Rs. 4,129.92 billion, while the higher education budget is Rs. 2,805.19 billion.

The school education budget is used to fund primary, secondary and senior secondary schools. It also includes funding for teacher training, school infrastructure and textbooks. The higher education budget funds universities, colleges and other institutions of higher learning. It also includes funding for research and development.

While the percentage has been increasing, the total budget allocated to education has remained relatively constant.

There are several challenges that India faces in terms of education. These include:

- High dropout rates, especially in rural areas

- Lack of access to quality education, especially for girls and children from marginalised communities

- Poor quality of education in government schools

- Lack of teachers, especially in rural areas

- High cost of education, especially in private schools

The education budget expenditure in India has been increasing in recent years. However, the percentage of the total budget allocated to education has remained relatively constant. There are some challenges that India faces in terms of education. There is still much work to be done to improve the quality of education in India.