The recent deportation of students from the United States of America (USA) has set the alarm bells ringing once again. The USA is a preferred choice as an education destination for those from the sub-continent. However, it is not all bells and whistles over there.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs of India (MEA), a total of 1,371 Indian students have been deported from the United States in the past five years (2018-2023). The majority of these deportations were for immigration violations, such as overstaying their visas or entering the country illegally.

The number of deportations has been increasing in recent years, with 271 students deported in 2022 alone. This is likely due to a number of factors, including increased enforcement by the US government and stricter immigration laws.

The Indian government has taken steps to address the issue of student deportations, such as providing legal assistance to students and working with the US government to improve the visa process. However, more needs to be done to ensure that Indian students are able to study and work in the United States without fear of deportation.

Here is a breakdown of the reasons for deportation by year:

2018

Overstayed visa: 180

Entered the country illegally: 40

2019

Overstayed visa: 190

Entered the country illegally: 40

2020

Overstayed visa: 200

Entered the country illegally: 50

2021

Overstayed visa: 210

Entered the country illegally: 41

2022

Overstayed visa: 221

Entered the country illegally: 50

It is important to note that these are just the deportations that have been reported. There may be other deportations that have not been reported.

The deportation of Indian students is a serious issue, and it is important to be aware of the risks involved in studying in the United States.