The death of a first-year student at Jadavpur University, Swapnadeep Kundu, after allegedly being ragged by seniors has once again raised concerns about the issue of ragging in Indian universities. In the wake of such incidents, the government and university authorities across India have, every now and then, announced a number of measures to strengthen anti-ragging laws and regulations.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had directed all universities to strictly implement its anti-ragging guidelines. The guidelines prohibit all forms of ragging including physical, mental and emotional abuse. Universities have been asked to set up anti-ragging committees and to take disciplinary action against students found guilty of ragging.

Here are some additional measures that can be taken to strengthen anti-ragging laws and regulations:

Increase the awareness of ragging among students and teachers. This can be done through workshops, seminars and other awareness-raising activities.

Make it easier for students to report cases of ragging. This can be done by setting up a dedicated helpline and by ensuring that students are not intimidated or harassed for reporting ragging.

Take disciplinary action against students found guilty of ragging. This should include suspension or expulsion from the university.

Create a culture of respect and tolerance on university campuses. This can be done by promoting positive role models and by encouraging students to speak out against ragging.