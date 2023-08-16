Kerala has a well-established public library system, with over 9,500 libraries. However, the library system in Kerala is facing a number of challenges, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The Kerala government has taken a few steps to address these challenges, such as increasing funding for public libraries and launching public awareness campaigns. However, more needs to be done to ensure that public libraries in Kerala continue to play an important role in society.

Of late new issues are looming over public libraries in Kerala. These include:

The impact of the floods of 2018: The floods of 2018 caused extensive damage to many public libraries in Kerala. This damage has made it difficult for these libraries to reopen and provide services to the community

The proposed transfer of libraries to the concurrent list: The Union government might propose the transfer of libraries from the state list to the concurrent list. This proposal has been met with opposition from the Kerala government and from library professionals, who fear that it will lead to increased government interference in the functioning of libraries.

Public libraries in India have a long and rich history, dating back to the 19th century. The first public library in India was established in 1836 in Kolkata, by the British East India Company. Over the next few decades, public libraries were established in other major cities, such as Bombay, Madras and Pune.

In the early 20th century, the government of India began to take an interest in public libraries. In 1919, the Central Public Library Act was passed, which provided for the establishment of a central public library in each state. The act also provided for the establishment of district and town libraries.

And in 1955, the Indian Library Association was formed, which has played a leading role in promoting public libraries in India.