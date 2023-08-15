The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education is still in its early stages, but it has the potential to revolutionise the way we learn. With responsible implementation, AI can help to ensure that every student in India has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Here are some specific examples of how AI is being used in education in India today:

The Swayaan project is using AI to provide personalised learning to students in rural India. The project uses a chatbot to answer students' questions, provide feedback on their work, and recommend resources.

The Eklavya School is using AI to create VR (Virtual Reality) and AR (Augmented Reality) experiences for students. These experiences allow students to learn about different cultures and historical events in a more immersive way.

The Khan Academy is using AI to personalise learning for students. The Khan Academy platform uses data to track students' progress and recommend videos and exercises that are tailored to their individual needs.

These are just a few examples of how AI is being used in education in India today. As AI technology continues to develop, we can expect to see even more innovative ways to use AI to improve education.