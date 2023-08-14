Access to all textbooks was made easy after the introduction of e-Pathshala. But it goes beyond that, apart from textbooks, access to documents, e-resources, e-content and a lot more was made easy via e-Pathshala.



Here are some of the benefits of using ePathshala:

It provides access to quality educational resources: e-Pathshala has a wide range of educational resources that are aligned with the NCERT curriculum. This ensures that students have access to the same quality of education, regardless of their location

It is a convenient and affordable way to learn: e-Pathshala can be accessed from anywhere with an internet connection. This makes it a convenient and affordable way to learn, especially for students in rural areas

It is interactive and engaging: e-Pathshala offers a variety of interactive exercises and activities that make learning fun and engaging. This helps students to retain information better

It can help to improve student performance: Studies have shown that students who use e-learning platforms like e-Pathshala tend to perform better in school

It can help to bridge the digital divide: e-Pathshala is a free resource that can be accessed by anyone in India. This helps to bridge the digital divide and ensure that all students have access to quality education

Overall, e-Pathshala is a valuable resource for students, teachers, and parents who are looking for quality educational content. It is a free resource that can be accessed from anywhere in India.