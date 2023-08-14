With internet penetration deepening in India, the quest for a government-approved education platform has increased. e-Pathshala is one such platform. It is a digital learning platform developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET) in India. It was launched in 2015 as part of the Digital India initiative.

e-Pathshala offers a wide range of educational resources for students, teachers, and parents. These resources include:

Digital textbooks: e-Pathshala has digitised all NCERT textbooks for Classes I-XII. These textbooks can be accessed online or downloaded for offline use

Audio-visual resources: e-Pathshala offers a variety of audio-visual resources, including educational videos, podcasts, and songs

Interactive exercises: e-Pathshala has a number of interactive exercises that students can use to test their knowledge.

Teacher training modules: e-Pathshala offers a variety of teacher training modules that can help teachers improve their teaching skills

Parent resources: e-Pathshala offers a number of resources for parents, such as articles on child development and parenting tips

e-Pathshala is a valuable resource for students, teachers, and parents who are looking for quality educational content. It is a free resource that can be accessed from anywhere in India