It is not just Gulbarga University in Karnataka, rather the shortage of teachers has plagued the entire country. India has a population of over 1.3 billion people, and yet it is facing a severe shortage of educators.

According to the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), there is a shortage of over one million teachers in India. This shortage is particularly acute in rural areas, where many schools do not have enough teachers to meet the needs of students.

There are a number of factors that have contributed to the shortage of educators in India. One factor is the rapid growth of the population. In the last 20 years, the population of India has grown by over 200 million people. This growth has put a strain on the education system, as there are not enough teachers to meet the needs of all the students.

Another factor that has contributed to the shortage of educators is the poor pay and working conditions for teachers. In India, teachers are often paid very low salaries and they have to deal with large class sizes and inadequate resources. This makes it difficult to attract and retain good teachers.

The Government of India has taken some steps to address the shortage of educators. In 2018, the government launched a programme called the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), which aims to provide quality education to all children in India. The SSA includes a number of initiatives to recruit and train more teachers, and to improve the pay and working conditions for teachers.

However, more needs to be done to address the shortage of educators in India. The government needs to invest more in education, and it needs to make teaching a more attractive profession. Only then will India be able to overcome this major challenge and provide quality education to all its children.