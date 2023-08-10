Of late, there has been a lot of debate on whether one should work for a traditional school or hop aboard the EdTech bandwagon. Here we bring you the low-down of the pros and cons of both.

Working for a school and working for an EdTech start-up are both great options for those who are passionate about education. However, there are some key differences between the two that you should consider when making your decision.

Here are some of the pros and cons of working for a school:

Pros:

- Schools typically offer more job security and stability than EdTech startups

- Schools have a long history and tradition, which can be a source of pride and satisfaction for employees

- Schools often have strong relationships with the communities they serve, which can lead to a sense of purpose and belonging for employees.

- Schools typically have more resources than EdTech startups, which can lead to better salaries, benefits and opportunities for professional development

Cons:

- Schools can be bureaucratic and slow-moving, which can be frustrating for employees who want to make a difference quickly

- Schools can be resistant to change, which can be challenging for employees who are passionate about innovation

- Schools can be underfunded, which can lead to limited resources for teachers and students

- Schools can be under pressure to perform well on standardised tests, which can lead to a focus on test preparation over deep learning

Here are some of the pros and cons of working for an EdTech startup:

Pros:

- EdTech start-ups are often at the forefront of innovation, which can be exciting and rewarding for employees who want to make a difference in the education world

- EdTech start-ups are typically more nimble and agile than schools, which can lead to faster decision-making and more opportunities for employees to make a real impact

- EdTech start-ups are often more willing to take risks, which can lead to more creative and innovative solutions to educational problems

- EdTech start-ups are typically more focused on student outcomes than schools, which can be a great fit for employees who are passionate about making a difference in the lives of students

Cons:

- EdTech start-ups are often high-pressure environments, with long hours and a lot of uncertainty

- EdTech start-ups are more likely to fail than traditional businesses, which can be a risk for employees who are looking for job security

- EdTech start-ups often have limited resources, which can lead to challenges in hiring and retaining top talent

- EdTech start-ups are often more focused on growth than profitability, which can lead to a lack of focus on long-term sustainability

For those looking for a stable and traditional job with a lot of resources, then working for a school may be a good fit. On the flip side, if you are looking for a challenging and innovative work environment with the potential to make a big impact, then working for an EdTech start-up may be a better choice.