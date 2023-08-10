Published: 10th August 2023
Medical education abroad versus Indian private colleges: Pros and cons
What are the pros and cons of studying medicine abroad? What are the pros and cons of pursuing medical education in India?
When government colleges are not an option, and you find yourself contemplating whether to enroll in a private medical college or explore opportunities abroad, we provide you with a comprehensive list of pros and cons for each, making the decision-making process easier
MEDICAL COLLEGES OUTSIDE INDIA
Pros:
Global exposure: Can experience diverse healthcare systems
Cost-effective: Might cost less to study medicine abroad
Specialisation: Few countries offer better specialisation options
Fast admission: Criteria might be less competitive
Residency: Few countries offer PG medical training
Cons:
Cultural adjustment: Adapting to a new country and culture can be challenging
Licensing exams: FMGs may need to pass additional exams to practice in certain countries
Return to India: Licensing and accreditation could be quite challenging
Apathy: FMGs tend to get no help from the government
PRIVATE MEDICAL COLLEGE IN INDIA
Pros:
Regional familiarity: Students are aware of language culture and healthcare system
Closer to home: They can travel home whenever
Better education quality: Few private medical colleges rank higher than government colleges
Less hassle: A better chance at and practicing in India
Cons:
Higher fees: Higher tuition fees than colleges abroad
Quality concerns: Not the same level of facilities, faculty and research opportunities
Distance from home: Might be located in remote areas, away from major cities
Practical knowledge: This aspect might be lacking where the patient count is less
Ultimately, the decision between being an FMG or studying in a private medical college in India depends on circumstances, finances, career goals and preferences. Students should weigh all options before making a decision