When government colleges are not an option, and you find yourself contemplating whether to enroll in a private medical college or explore opportunities abroad, we provide you with a comprehensive list of pros and cons for each, making the decision-making process easier

MEDICAL COLLEGES OUTSIDE INDIA

Pros:

Global exposure: Can experience diverse healthcare systems

Cost-effective: Might cost less to study medicine abroad

Specialisation: Few countries offer better specialisation options

Fast admission: Criteria might be less competitive

Residency: Few countries offer PG medical training

Cons:

Cultural adjustment: Adapting to a new country and culture can be challenging

Licensing exams: FMGs may need to pass additional exams to practice in certain countries

Return to India: Licensing and accreditation could be quite challenging

Apathy: FMGs tend to get no help from the government

PRIVATE MEDICAL COLLEGE IN INDIA

Pros:

Regional familiarity: Students are aware of language culture and healthcare system

Closer to home: They can travel home whenever

Better education quality: Few private medical colleges rank higher than government colleges

Less hassle: A better chance at and practicing in India

Cons:

Higher fees: Higher tuition fees than colleges abroad

Quality concerns: Not the same level of facilities, faculty and research opportunities

Distance from home: Might be located in remote areas, away from major cities

Practical knowledge: This aspect might be lacking where the patient count is less

Ultimately, the decision between being an FMG or studying in a private medical college in India depends on circumstances, finances, career goals and preferences. Students should weigh all options before making a decision