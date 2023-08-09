The demand for vocational training in India is increasing rapidly, as the country seeks to create a skilled workforce that can meet the demands of the growing economy. The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) estimates that there will be a demand for 100 million skilled workers in India.

There are a number of factors that are driving the demand for vocational training in India. These include:

The rapid growth of the Indian economy: The Indian economy is growing at a rate of 7-8 per cent per year, and this growth is creating a demand for skilled workers in a variety of industries

The rise of automation and artificial intelligence: Automation and artificial intelligence are rapidly changing the job market, and many traditional jobs are being replaced by machines. This is creating a demand for workers with new skills, such as programming and robotics

The shortage of skilled workers in India: There is a shortage of skilled workers in India, and this is a major constraint on the country's economic growth. Vocational training can help to bridge this gap and create a more skilled workforce

There are a number of institutes that offer vocational training in India. The list begins with government-run polytechnics as they offer a variety of vocational courses, such as Engineering, Computer Science and Business Administration. Also, there are a number of private training institutes that offer vocational courses. These institutes typically offer more specialised courses than government-run polytechnics. Apart from the aforementioned, there are also a number of online platforms that offer vocational courses. These platforms are a convenient and affordable option for students who want to learn new skills.