We live in a world where historical figures are frequently appropriated by politicians even when they stand in polar opposite ideological positions. Bhagat Singh is one of the most misrepresented figures in Indian politics, where he is looked at as a mere martyr, ignoring everything he stood for at an intellectual level. In the introduction to his book Inquilab, a collection of Bhagat Singh's views on religion and revolution, historian S Irfan Habib echoes this very dichotomy, he explains "We do great injustice to his (Bhagat Singh's) memory when we extol him only as a martyr. Bhagat Singh left behind a corpus of political writings underlining his vision for an independent India."

But why are we talking about Bhagat Singh? At the age of 23, on this very day, March 22, 1931, Bhagat Singh was hanged. While there were countless lives lost in the struggle for Indian freedom, many of whom were younger than him, what makes him stand out is his early intellectual development. His writings were far too evolved for his age. This was also because Bhagat Singh read numerous books in the short time that he lived, he read more books than what most people today end up reading in their entire lifetime. Moments before being taken to the gallows, Singh was reading Reminiscences of Lenin, which is a memoir of Clara Zetkin, a German political activist, based on her interactions with the icon of the communist movement.

Another important event took place on this very day. On March 22, 1977, the Congress Party, which at the point had governed India in all its 30 years of independence, lost its majority in the Lok Sabha. Indira Gandhi accepted the poll verdict and tendered the resignation of her Cabinet to the then-acting president BD Jatti. Now, at the helm of affairs was the Janata government, which much later went on to become the Bharatiya Janata Party, as we know it today. Morarji Desai became the first non-Congress prime minister, however, that was short-lived and the Desai-led government collapsed in 1979.