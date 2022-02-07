If your heart is in your dream

No request is too extreme

When you wish upon a star

As dreamers do

When you wish upon a star by Cliff Edwards from Pinocchio (1940)

It was on February 7 that Walt Disney premiered his adaptation of the 1883 novel. The animated movie has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is often considered one of Disney's best-made movies. The original character of Pinocchio, the wooden puppet who turns into a real boy, was put through a few changes in order to make him more "likeable".

READ ALSO : What happened on December 29: The day Mongolia gained independence and Rajesh Khanna was born

Late to the party

If you've always thought slavery in the US was a thing of generations past, here's a reality check. Mississippi became the last state in the US to officially outlaw slavery. And while it had ratified the Thirteenth Amendment in the recent past, in 1995, the state had at the time, failed to submit the required paperwork. It was only in the very recent past in 2013 that slavery was actually, properly outlawed in Mississippi.

Happy birthday Charles Dickens. Born on this date in 1812, and often referred to as the greatest of his time, Dicken's writings enriched the Victorian era with some timeless pieces such as Oliver Twist, A Christmas Carol and David Copperfield.