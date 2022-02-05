The Pip Pip clock is what heralded each hour back in the day in Britain, specifically between 1924 and 1990. The Greenwich Time Signal (GTS) led the countdown to each hour by issuing six short 'pips' or brief sounds from the 55th second to the 60th. The pips were first broadcasted on February 5, 1924, by the Royal Greenwich Observatory, and are commonly known as the BBC Pips. This is because the British broadcasting network also marked the hour using these pips. These quirky pips have often been played before the telecast of some major news events in this period, including the collapse of the Berlin Wall and recording the first man on the Moon.

Pompeii's original disaster

The legend of the city of Pompeii seems to start and end with the eruption of Mount Vesuvius that drowned the city in a cloud of ash in AD 79. However, just a few years ago, in AD 62, the city in the Campania region of Italy was hit by a severe earthquake that cause panic among the people, and left many a structure damaged and destroyed. In fact, the city was still in the process of repairing these structures, and beautifying what had been salvaged, when the fateful volcano erupted, ending it all.

A beautiful day

Happy birthday Neymar Jr! The Brazilian football star was born on this date in 1992. Currently playing for Paris Saint-German in the French Ligue 1 club, the champion forward has also played for the Spanish team Barcelona apart from being the captain of the Brazil national team.