It's hard to take anything seriously on April 1, honestly. So, when Google made an announcement about launching Gmail on April 1, 2004, no one was having it. After all, the tech giant was also notorious for pulling pranks. Now, coming back to Gmail. What made it more unbelievable was that they promised 1 GB free storage. Oh, don't snigger you 15 GB people! One GB at that time was still HUGE!

But legal troubles weren't far behind...

As per news reports, Google started using the content of emails for targetted ads! Invasion of privacy and violation of rights were phrases that were being used against what Gmail was doing. As per Time, the magazine, people started seeing medicine ads next to suicidal texts! Google later released a statement saying that misinformation could threaten legitimate consumer choices while taking away the attention from the real issues on the internet. Hmmm...

From one tech giant to another, Apple! April 1, 1976 was the day when Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne started Apple Computer Co. Design and technology came together in such beautiful ways, the dividends of which Apple continues to reap to date.

Earn your stripes

For the conservation of the National Animal of India, the tiger, a huge initiative was launched by the Government of India and was called Project Tiger. Starting on April 1, 1973, it hoped to reduce the factors that led to the depletion of the Bengal tiger population.

Big predators, like the tiger, help with regulating and perpetuating ecological processes. Project Tiger, launched during Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's tenure, focussed on the habitat protection of the tiger. As a result of the project and other efforts, as per the latest estimation from the year 2018, the tiger population number stand at approximately 2,967.