For any book lover, scribbling on books, whether it's your precious thoughts or just silly doodles, is considered sacrilege! But what if one literary luminary scribbled his thoughts on and about the book of another wonderful writer? This is what happened when a copy of the First Folio by Shakespeare was found annotated by the writer of the epic Paradise Lost, John Milton. The discovery was made on September 9, 2019.



Considered as the most important modern literary discovery by many, it was housed in Free Library of Philadelphia for years and years until it fell in the hands of a Cambridge University fellow and Penn State English professor. First Folio is basically the first-ever printed copy of the Brad of Avon's 36 plays. We all know about the greatness of Shakespeare but John Milton was no less, not only did he produce a timeless classic, but he was also extremely well-read. Thus, the scribblings made in the 1623 First Folio copy pointed towards typos and where the iambic pentameter was deviated from by Shakespeare, Milton's near-contemporary.



The Cambridge scholar wrote a blog post about this discovery which was later confirmed by many experts and that's how this discovery was made.