An outstanding actor — that's how Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels was described by his secretary, Brunhilde Pomsel. This 'actor' was the one half of a deadly partnership, the other half was the dictator Adolf Hitler himself. Together, they wreaked havoc not only on Germany, their malice, at one point, seemed to have permeated across the world.



It's always about the image, isn't it? The impression one makes. Goebbels, born on October 29, 1897, sugar-coated the Nazi's image to the rest of Germany. Also, after Hitler's cowardly death, it was this German propagandist who served as the Chancellor of Germany. But just for a day. That's because he, his wife and six children took cyanide and proceeded towards their own death.



Now Goebbels certainly did not invent propaganda, but was one of the most effective users of the device which is employed to make people believe in a certain idea. He was the director of the Reich Ministry of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda and held sway over most media. About propaganda, Goebbels wrote in his diary, "No one can say your propaganda is too rough, too mean; these are not criteria by which it may be characterized. It ought not be decent nor ought it be gentle or soft or humble; it ought to lead to success." Sounds scary, doesn't it?

It all went down

Crash went the stock market in the United States of America on October 29, 1929 and the day will forever be known as Black Tuesday, the ripple effects of which were seen around the world. And it began like this...



As many as 16 million shares were traded on the New York Stock Exchange in a bout of panic selling and in the end, the stock market plummeted bringing with it the Great Depression, a long-haul of ten years that brought doom and gloom. The global economic collapse was accelerated.