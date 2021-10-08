The first list of provisionally shortlisted candidates has been announced by The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad for admissions to undergraduate, postgraduate and teacher education courses for the academic year 2021-2022. These courses will be offered at Hyderabad and at their regional campuses in Lucknow and Shillong. The lists are up on their website www.efluniversity.ac.in for everyone to check.



All those candidates who have been shortlisted have been requested to refer to Guidelines for Online Admissions (bit.ly/3oNpYtA) and as per the information provided, email the scanned copies of the supporting documents.

The announcements have been made for:

- UG courses: BA (Hons) English; Arabic; Chinese; French; German; Japanese; Korean; Persian; Russian; Spanish; BA Journalism and Mass Communication



- PG courses: MA English; Journalism and Mass Communication; Computational Linguistics; English Literature; Linguistics; Literatures in English; Comparative Literature; English Language Teaching; Hindi; Arabic Language and Literature; French Language and Literature; German Language and Literature; Japanese Language and Literature; Russian Language and Literature; Hispanic Language and Literature



- Teacher education courses: PG Diploma in the Teaching of English (PGDTE); BEd English; PG Diploma in the Teaching of Arabic (PGDTA)



To access the list, Guidelines for Online Admissions and Prospectus 2021-2022 and more, check bit.ly/3v0QS2f