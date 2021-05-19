Bagging an internship is a matter of pride and joy until you turn up on your first day at work, whether it's in-person or virtually. You feel at sea, fighting an uphill battle to learn the ways of the company.

That's passe. This start-up has been working since January 2020 to ensure that there are no first-day blues so that you hit the ground running. It's called Sixinterns and this is why students will love it. Also, their motto is, 'Never work for free'. How's that for an internship pitch?

Tharun Kumar Vulli | (Pic: Sixinterns)

Tharun Kumar Vulli ropes in different MNCs — we're talking Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato, Ola, Rapido and more — and outsources projects to them. "For a while now, companies have understood that outsourcing certain tasks like auditing, revenue leakage, geotagging verifications, data entry and certain jobs makes a lot of operational and revenue sense," explains the 21-year-old. With the exact job role in hand, they know exactly what the job will entail. Hand-picked aspirants are divided into four levels as per their capabilities and domain knowledge so that they can be trained accordingly. "These are scenario-based, real-time and experience-based situations we train them on which makes the interns capable enough to execute their tasks," says the final-year Computer Science Engineering student of Lovely Professional University and adds that a team of 60 people offers this basic training.



They have helped over 300 students from IITs, NITs and many others find the right internships



Now to the part which will surely grab your attention. Everyone gets minimum pay assurance and limited hours. "These are students who need to balance education and have free time of their own as well. A few students, apart from pursuing an internship, also have a part-time job. Keeping in mind all these factors, we limit the hours of the interns to not more than three hours," says the youngster who hails from Maripeda, a village in Telangana and is currently based out of Hyderabad. Take Oyo Rooms for example, a former client of theirs. Interns would visit Oyo Rooms to check if all protocols are being adhered to and there is no mischief at hand. For their current clients Amazon, they on board merchants, explain to them the benefits of setting up their business on the platform and even explain how to do it. This specific task is broken into six which takes the pressure of the interns and ensures that more and more of them get the chance.

Screenshots from the app | (Pic: Sixinterns)

In this way, Sixinterns has managed to offer internships to over 5,000 students and though they halted operations after the first lockdown last year, since February 2021, they have been at it again. They recently onboarded Flipkart and the interns will be verifying delivery partners for them.

They have about 15 MNCs on board



The main aim remains to create an environment of no stress, where the work is divided equally and interns are encouraged to bite off only what they can chew. "I plan to go to the US for my higher studies, but that's not until two years. So till then, I hope to make a mark in the Indian market and then take the start-up abroad as well," says the youngster.

For more on them check out sixinterns.in