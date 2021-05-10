If listening to freewheeling chats while accomplishing various tasks while you stay at home has become your jam, then here's one podcast you should add to your list of must-listens. High on Tranquility by Chandan Perla is already on its second season and the format is pretty straightforward and simple. The 19-year-old ropes in people from all walks of life to talk about well, life and all that affects it.

Poster of the podcast | (Pic: Chandan Perla)

The first season with its six crisp episodes featured macroeconomist Ishaan Godha who spoke about China's success story then there was one on the US elections too. But this was September last year, this year's season started last month with politics enthusiast Naga Sravan Kilaru. There was also the student head of IIT Madras' E-Cell Shreyas Wani talking about entrepreneurship. So set aside half an hour every Tuesday and Saturday perhaps?



He uses a basic Zoom H1n mic to record the podcasts and likes the conversations to be free-flowing and easy



Chandan, who hails from Vijayawada, is not new to content creation. His fascination with Science, which he continues to nurse, drove him to become a YouTuber in 2017. As a result, about 19 videos feature on his channel Absolute Science with over 7,000 views in total. Not bad for a take off. When he waded into entrepreneurial waters by developing a neuro pulse transmitter, a device that analyses depression and puts a number on it to depict levels, earned him the Young Scientist Award, a national honour! Dr K V Rao Scientific Society supported him and it received validation from Tata Institute of Fundamental Research's labs too.

Speaking up | (Pic: Chandan Perla)

"We pitched the product to ‪SCG Kiruba Daniel‬ from IISc Bengaluru in 2020 and he liked our product. That was the golden ticket for us," says the youngster who is pursuing his Business Studies from Christ University and is in his second year. He has organised a stand-up comedy event and has done voice-overs too. What we are trying to establish here is that he wears many hats and the aim is to discover and rediscover his abilities in the space of content and conversations.

"After the first lockdown was declared, I was back in Vijayawada and desperately seeking some peace in the chaotic content-consuming space. That's what led me to start the podcast, I just wanted to have deep and meaningful conversations," says Chandan who has dabbled in business development and event organisation as well. Looks like it is paying off because listeners from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and even the US, Australia and UAE, especially Dubai, are tuning in to his podcast which is available on Google, Apple, Spotify and the latest to join the bandwagon is Amazon. “The listenership is about 1,500 if an average of three episodes is taken," says the audiophile who wants to make his podcasts an experience.

70% of his listeners are from India

Now, the avid content creator tells us that there is another project up his sleeve and this time, it's for manna Telugu janalu. The YouTube channel is called Wander Cast Media, which he started in collaboration with fellow podcasters Vamsi Krishna Surya and Revanth Anupoju, and the series is called Sambhashana. It's all about quality and informative content like about blockchain, Jeff Bezos and the like. Started just two weeks back, they are yet to promote it but the groundwork has been laid.

For more on him check out instagram.com/chandan_perla