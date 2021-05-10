With an aim to help engineering students secure jobs, CareerLabs, a platform offering profile building to college students, has announced CLAPP - CareerLabs Assured Placement Program for Engineering graduates of the year 2020 and 2021. The program has been launched with the aim to provide high-quality placements for students by upskilling them on the latest validated skills from the industry in the areas of Embedded Systems, Data Sciences, IOT, Full Stack Development, UI and UX Design.

CLAPP is a unique platform for budding engineers to polish their skills and develop new ones to be future-ready. In order to provide equal opportunity for all, CareerLabs is enabling scholarships for Placement Assured Programs in numerous acclaimed colleges covering 20,000 students through a Scholarship test called C.L.E.A.R. Interested students will have to appear for the C.L.E.A.R test which will be based on their aptitude and foundational engineering knowledge. On clearing the Scholarship test, up to 1000 students will be awarded with scholarships worth ₹2 Crore.

Each student who clears the exam will be awarded a scholarship value of up to ₹25,000. All engineering graduates and students in their final year of engineering will be eligible for taking the test which will be conducted free of cost for making participation accessible to all. The courses are designed keeping the industry requirement in mind. These courses train the students on exactly what the industry needs and hence the recruiters are willing to accept the certifications and invite students for interviews