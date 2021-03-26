Her work is said to have heralded feminist writing in Hindi literature, such was the aura of novelist and poet Mahadevi Varma, who was born on March 26, 1907. Want to read her work? Shrankhala Ki Kadiyan (The Links of Chains) is a good place to start. Want to know more about her? Well, join us for the ride.



Though Varma considered herself fortunate to have been born in a liberal-minded family, her father was a professor and her mother was well-versed with both Hindi and Sanskrit, she was married at the age of nine. Yes. But nothing could stifle her voice. She went on to complete her master's and then, opted to tread the path of literature rather than that of a householder. She went on to become one of the pillars of the Chhayavad movement, an era wherein Neo-romanticism with ideals like romantic and humanist content.

READ ALSO: The eminent Hindi poet, Mahadevi Varma remembered in Google Doodle



As the Principal and Vice-Chancellor of Prayag Mahila Vidyapeeth, Allahabad, Varma did all she could to shape the lives of girls studying there while all the while, she was working as the editor at Chand, a liberal magazine she raised questions and social issues. Now about her books. Take Hindu Stri ka Patniva (The Wifehood of Hindu Women) drew parallels between marriage and slavery for a Hindu woman. In her short story Bibia, she spoke up about a woman who experienced mental and physical abuse. Impressed yet?



Wisdom in Varma's words:

- It is difficult to talk about oneself, because to see one’s fault is unpleasant and to ignore them is unpleasant for others.

- In every science there is a trace of creativity