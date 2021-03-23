“Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films,” said Bong Joon Ho, the director of the Oscar-winner Parasite. And in the same spirit, we reasoned we should introduce you, if you don't already know him that is, to Akira Kurosawa. This Japanese director, screenwriter and producer was born on March 23, 1910 in Tokyo and with him was born a new perspective that influences global cinema even today. No wonder the world is still besotted with his movies like Seven Samurai, Rashomon, Yojimbo, Stray Dog and more.



The 'Emperor' of cinema, as he was fondly known, paid utmost attention to cinematography. Consider the wipe effect, which is, to fade from one scene to another, which he frequently employed. His action sequences were deemed revolutionary, but not if you go by today's 'crash and burn’ genre. This first Japanese director to earn international acclaim edited his own films and was closely involved in the screenwriting process as well.



That speech though

If you are a fan of great speeches, then you must note today's date as it was today indeed, back in the year 1775, that American attorney and politician Patrick Henry gave us the quote, "Give me liberty, or give me death!". In the context of the American War of Independence, in which the USA fought against Great Britain, Henry delivered this speech to convince a convention to send Virginian troops to the war. As per the records, the convention sat in stunned silence after the speech concluded. And for many seconds that too.