These boots are made for walkin'/And that's just what they'll do/One of these days these boots are gonna walk all over you — this 60s sensation sung by Nancy Sinatra has been every woman's jam at one point or the other. Especially while walking out of a bad situation or even heartache? You see, Sinatra was herself recovering from a tearful divorce and the writer songwriter Lee Hazlewood implored her to be sassier during the rendition of the song. The video too, full of old Hollywood glam, is worth a mention.



The footwear being referred to in this song are called go-go boots who are usually low-heeled with pointed-toes and white in colour. Nancy Sinatra, the older daughter of the famous Frank Sinatra, had worn the white version of the boots during the promotion of the song and it was these boots that she donated to Hard Rock Cafe in Beverly Hills on March 12, 1996.



The song quickly became a cult classic and it surely will ring a bell as it is used as the background score in many movies, the most famous and recent one of them being Ocean's 8. And if you haven't heard it, what better day than today?