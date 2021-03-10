Scholars from Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) have created sustainable implantable devices that could have mind-blowing implications. But first, we need to understand the technicalities. The university's Department of Polymer Science and Rubber Technology and Department of Biotechnology have come together to develop piezoelectric nanofibres — a material that will generate electricity if pressure is applied on it — that are biocompatible. So what does it mean if such a material is biocompatible? It does not destroy living cells when placed on the body. This could transform the way people are healed.

Anshida Mayeen, a researcher under the Department of Polymer Science and Rubber Technology, says, "Many studies are going on now outside of India about how these materials can be used in the form of scaffolds (a structural element that holds cells or tissues together) for wound healing in the form of patches. Since they are compatible with our bodies, these fibres get electrically stimulated through our body movements like a simple gesture where me move our hands back and forth. If there is a wound, based on the stimulation the skin gets, it grows and is able to cover up the wound."

Since October 2020, the 31-year-old and her team — led by their department heads Honey John and Sarita G Bhat — have been focusing on bone tissue engineering. Specifically aimed at people who have conditions where their cells are damaged, these scaffolds, which have an implantable application, are being developed and their biocompatibility is being studied. For this, they resort to in vitro studies on cells and tissues. Done over an incubation period of three days in a specific condition, they use a microscope to study the cell damage.

Currently, the in vitro tests have almost concluded through bio tests and the material has been developed. "We will gradually move on to testing on mice models to test the accuracy. "The biocompatible patches can be used extensively for healing chronic diabetic wounds. And it has many applications outside of medicine as well. It can be attached to the soles of our feet and generate enough electricity to charge our personal devices. In some countries, piezoelectric roads have been made. When cars pass over it, the pressure creates electricity which can power the streetlights of the area," explains Anshida.