On March 1, 2019, near the Wagah-Attari border crossing at 9.22 pm, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was handed over to Indian Air Force, safe and sound. This braveheart was captured by our friendly neighbours when his supersonic jet craft MiG-21 crossed into Pakistan and was shot down by a missile on February 27, 2019. The downed pilot used a parachute and released himself from the aircraft and landed in a village. Upon inquiring if he was in India, a young boy replied yes. But the boy's deceit was quickly apparent when the pilot raised pro-India slogans and the crowd around retaliated with pro-Pakistan slogans.



Varthaman, who calls Chennai his home, made a run for it, firing warning shots into the air while the villagers pelted him with stones. The now 37-year-old even tried to swallow his documents. Soon, he was captured by the Pakistani army.



As a prisoner, a video was released where Varthaman was seen sipping tea, stating he was being treated well. Soon, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan announced that they would release the pilot as a "goodwill gesture".



Varthaman's gunslinger moustache quickly caught on and found its way to display pictures, T-shirts and people started emulating it too. And why not? He truly is a hero!



Who knew this earworm of a song is going to slowly take over the world. But this song was not a flash in the pan moment for Justin Beiber, who was born on March 1, 1994. His reign still continues...