If you had the opportunity to ask questions to those who have found the answers themselves, what would you ask? If you ask Shivani Upadhyayula this, she will have a whole list ready for you. This is why she started the podcast Mentor Me Macha in the first place, so that she can ask those who have made it in their industry questions and get answers that she and others like her could benefit from. This quest began in May 2020 and has clocked 16 episodes so far. Now, season two is just around the corner and we wonder what life-affirming answers the 27-year-old will uncover for us this time.



Shivani is also mulling over the idea of getting on to Clubhouse and holding open conversations with guests



No field can bound Shivani, who was born in Visakhapatnam. That's why she pursued her Bachelor's in Wildlife Management at Colorado State University, has been running an AirBnB space since April 2021, "and breaking even with it!" she chimes in, and has dabbled with social media manager jobs as well for the experience of it all. So, why not start a podcast too? "From the podcasts that I did hear, especially the interview-style ones, I gathered that there was scope for asking tons of questions," says the youngster.

Mentor Me Macha poster

So, she got on board budding trailblazers to talk about their experiences, like music producer Siddhant Mishra and his tales of surviving Mayanagri Mumbai, Hyderabad's popular band Capricio spilling the beans about their rise, Harish Raghavendra and how he co-founded the Good Vibes Only cafe during the pandemic, wildlife photographer Varun Aditya and the art of staying humble and so many conversations that have enriched her and over 700 listeners who've tuned in throughout the season. So this time, she is planning to do something different. "Many of my friends are doing amazing work but are not always forthright when it comes to sharing. That's why I plan on experimenting with ten-minute conversations. It would feel like just dropping into a conversation," she says, sounding excited. Well, as they say, "Give a man a mask..."



She hopes to pursue her higher education in the field of wildlife management



In her upcoming second season, expect many influencers as guests, each episode of which will drop on a Saturday. Coming back to the questions, Shivani tells us, "Most of my questions have always been based on those that I have had in my own life. Like how people who handle multiple projects find the energy, drive and time to do it. Since I quit my day job and I am now paying attention to my personal projects, I want to know how to manage everything. I always look for guests who I can learn something from." The best conversations have been the ones where she doesn't go in with a pre-prepared list of questions. Most of the time, the podcaster goes through the guest's profile and tries to understand their outlook on life. Now, wouldn't you be interested in listening to a conversation like this?