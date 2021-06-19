Pixar's movies are a genre of their own. Are we right or are we right?



This American computer animation studio, which is a subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios, counts the visionary Steve Jobs as one of its founders. Enough said.



From their very first feature, Toy Story, which came out in 1995 to Up, Finding Dory, Frozen — they have developed one masterclass after another on how to get to the emotional depth of subject matters such as love, loss and longing. It is one studio where the story really is king.



One such crest jewel of the Pixar Animation Studios we are here to talk about is Inside Out which released on June 19, 2015 in the United States and eventually made its way all around the world. The protagonists of this movie are the emotions inside the muddled brain of an 11-year-old girl, namely, joy, sadness, fear, disgust and anger. The lesson here is about how to overcome a tragic incident and discover one's joy. It also sheds light on the fact that feeling sad is normal.



Many scientists and researchers agree that Inside Out actually does a good job of portraying the emotional development of the brain. If you haven't watched it, the weekend is here so this time, you surely should!

