On June 11, 2002, reality TV was changed forever with the launch of American Idol. The concept is simple, regular peeps sing their hearts out during a televised audition and are further hand-picked by established judges. They move on to participate in the show, which if they win, will give these unsung heroes straight to celebrity status.



But what this particular reality show changed was that via audience voting, it put the power in the hands of the audience. Not to forget, it gave talented singers the best exposure and a chance for them to be recognised, even if they don't make it all the way to the top. Plus, it has given the world some of its most-loved singers like Kelly Clarkson (winner of the first season of American Idol and the singer who gave us songs like Stronger [What Doesn't Kill You]), Adam Lambert (who is often seen performing with British band Queen), Jordin Sparks (who gave us the hit song No Air) and so many more. It also started in other countries and our version is called, Indian Idol!

Though much of the show seems staged, as is the case with many reality TV shows, it surely has a fanbase of its own.