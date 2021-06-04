Up for some pop culture nostalgia? Alright then! Remember Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne? Her aesthetic might have been of the awkward tomboy, but her music and lyrics resonated with a wide variety of people and seems like it has transversed time as well.



The musician might be best known for tracks like Complicated, Sk8er Boi, When You're Gone or My Happy Ending, but right from the word go, meaning from her debut album Let Go released on June 4, 2002, her songs were a major hit. She dominated the punk rock scene from the early 2000s while hailing from a background of country music. With her goofiness, she distanced herself from musical stars like Britney Spears and set a narrative for herself. Her debut album alone sold seven million copies in the USA and took her right to the top.



An adolescent feeling permeated most of her songs, there is a certain insecurity and fragility in her that one could easily identify with. Take the lyrics from her song Complicated, for example:

Chill out, what ya yellin' for?

Lay back, it's all been done before

And if you could only let it be

You will see

After announcing that she was diagnosed with Lyme disease, Lavigne, who is now 36, took a break from the limelight and is spreading awareness about the disease.