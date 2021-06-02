If politics excites you, watch Iruvar or Aaytha Ezhuthu. If you want a love story that warms the cockles of your heart, switch to Alaipayuthey or O Kadhal Kanmani. Feel like taking an emotional roller coaster than Mouna Raagam or Kannathil Muthamittal should be your pick. And let's not forget Nayakan or Dil Se, they have a fan base of their own. Everyman director Mani Ratnam has something for everyone.



Born on June 2, 1956 in Madurai, Mani Ratnam hailed from a film family. This inherent passion evolved and became a permanent fixture in his life with his first movie, Pallavi Anu Pallavi. What makes this 64-year-old different is his visual storytelling, using meaningful metaphors to convey to the audience what the characters are actually feeling. You will find many of these easter eggs throughout his movies, if you really look hard. His next directorial venture Ponniyin Selvanial, a historical drama, which he has also written and will co-produce, is much-awaited.

