BS Yeddyurappa resigned! No no, we are not talking about 2021. We are talking about July 31, 2011, when Yediyurappa the then Chief Minister of Karnataka resigned because of a mining scam for which he and other politicians were implicated by an anti-graft panel. The scam cost the state upwards of 160 billion rupees. For nearly a week he refused to resign after the report was out, even though his party BJP asked him to. He has continued to deny the charges.



The coastal state of Karnataka has struggled to deal with illegal mining for a long time now. In fact, the district of Bellary is known as the Republic of Bellary for this very reason.



Love and loss

The Little Prince is an endearing tale of love and loss beautifully penned by French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry who was also a pioneering aviator. He wrote from 11 pm to daybreak and was known to call his friends in the middle of the night to read them his drafts. It was on July 31, 1944 that this writer was born in Lyon, whose main airport is now called Lyon–Saint Exupéry Airport in his honour. Time to dig up our old copy of The Little Prince!