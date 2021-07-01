At a time when the global job market is reeling from the COVID effect, twins Saptarshi and Rajarshi Majumder have cracked their dream jobs. They will work for PVP Inc, a strategic partner of Google Japan and will be paid Rs 50 lakh per annum. It's a rare feat — two brothers bagging the same job with such a humongous package. But that's not the only reason why the twins from West Bengal are excited — they are huge fans of Manga and Anime and have been dreaming of going to Japan for the past 10 years. Finally, the day has come.



The brothers pursued a degree in Computer Science from SRM University, Andhra Pradesh and were the first batch of students to graduate from the campus. "We had enrolled for a training programme where Japanese companies came to the campus. We got a job from there," said Rajarshi. The twins will be engaged as Technical Engineers and will be working out of Tokyo.



But for the twins, living in Japan was a bigger dream that has finally come true. Since childhood, they have been huge fans of Manga and Anime and are fascinated by the culture, the cuisine and everything Japanese. "It's not just comic books. It's culture on its own," said an excited Saptarshi, who is happy to get a job that pays so much money, way more than the average package of Rs 7 lakh his classmates bagged — but he is on cloud nine about visiting Japan. "We have elaborate plans once we reach Tokyo. We want to try their food — we have had it in India but it will be a whole other experience to have it there. We want to visit places we have only seen on screen and go to Manga and Anime meetups," he added.



Saptarshi and Rajarshi have also learnt Japanese at a programme arranged by the university and they were the last men standing at the end of it. "It wasn't as tough for us. We have been watching anime for so long that we understood the basics. It was tough nonetheless. but We had an upper hand over the other kids," quipped Saptarshi.



The brothers want to eventually develop games. For now, they will be working on Google clid related projects. "The game development companies are not hiring internationally at this point. But we would love to work for game development eventually," said Rajarshi.



The brothers hail from Burdwan in West Bengal but have grown up in Jharkhand's Bokaro before they went to SRM's Amaravati campus. Their achievement is also a feat for the institute as they are from the first batch and have bagged such an enviable job. SRMAP Vice-Chancellor, Dr VS Rao lauded the students and awarded them with a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh each.