Work-life balance is very critical nowadays as it makes a difference in one’s career and personal life. The present scenario demands more of an individual’s responsibility towards work and life balance. There are times when we are in a juxtaposed situation of setting our priorities. It is observed that a preoccupied person with an unbalanced work-life makes more errors in communication that leads to miscommunication. However, it is important to be a good communicator, to notch up success in each arena of life and mindfulness will make us effective communicators, while keeping the person grounded, striking a real balance between emotional aptitude and intellectual ability.

Let’s break it down

Mindful communication encompasses employing principles of mindfulness to the way we communicate within our society. There are some principles that need to be extant, these are; be open, non-judgmental attitude, have an empathetic approach and so on. Additionally, two major aspects of mindfulness in communication are listening and speaking along with non-verbal communication patterns, such as thoughtfulness and responsiveness. It is all about one’s manifestation in the conversation in order to build connectivity.

It is evident to say that mindfulness and communication go hand in hand. It only requires certain practices in the humdrum of life to build a worthy connect within a homogeneous or heterogeneous environment. Furthermore, a short break from the demanding and tiring schedule of life to practice is very important in day-to-day life. There are some other key steps that make mindful communication successful and productive. Firstly, listen to others along with some nonverbal cues, connect with their eyes and nod, wait patiently for your turn and don’t snap your opinion. Secondly, in case of conflict or matchless opinions among individuals, one should always try to avoid and address the gap rather than widening gaps. Thirdly, a positive attitude with friends, family and colleagues to create a congenial rapport is of utmost importance in order to maintain high spirits and more productivity.

Be precise and persuasive. It is important to be present in a conversation, either online or offline, instead of having your eyes glued to the mobile, it’s important to give complete attention to the person concerned while communicating. The main purpose of mindful communication is to bring clarity in thoughts, to know the occurrence of the moment and later, communicating effectively. Therefore, for mindful communication, be prepared and flexible, to accept the results of desired choices in regard to any poignant attachment.

Dipping into philosophy

Another interesting fact according to Buddhist philosophy is that the real meaning of mindfulness is to remember that it is accompanied by wisdom, it is associated with bodily sensations, feelings, thoughts and different ways of communication. It is conveyed beautifully in Buddhist philosophy, not to promote conflicts and sufferings in the world by using strategies of mindful communication.

Summing it up, using mindful communication in real life we can promote peace, harmony and better understanding in society as well as helps us grow personally and professionally in life. Besides, it helps to have healthy interpersonal skills and boosts the confidence-level to face the challenges of everyday communication. At the same time, mindfulness means you should listen to your inner voices, to go deep down into the heart and soul, which is beyond words, in order to foster listening and speaking skills.

Isha Sharma is a PhD Scholar in English and Dr Swayam Prabha Satpathy is an Associate Prof of Communication from Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (Deemed-to-be University)