International Women's Day 2021 came early for us when we heard about how Raga Leena and eight other women came together to start a podcast production house. What's more? All the five podcasts that they run are hosted by women. How's that for woman power!



Other podcasts run by RagaPod are Vidhyarthi and one that she does with the Telangana State Innovation Cell as well



After starting TeluguAmmai, her own podcast channel during the lockdown, and running the show as a host, this 20-year-old is on to something much bigger. "It was in June 2020 that I started the TeluguAmmai podcast after listening to the many Hindi podcasts that dominate the scene. I just thought Telugu podcasts should be prominent too," says the youngster from Srikakulam. While TeluguAmmai was helping her express her thoughts on cinema, current affairs and even interviewing a few budding actors, she wondered if the platform could be extended to other women who wanted to put their thoughts out to the world too. Thus, in September last year, she started her latest endeavour, RagaPod.

The team | (Pic: RagaPod)

It was via Instagram that Raga connected with other women who are equally enthusiastic about producing podcasts. Eight of them united to change the podcast scene. The support that Raga provides these women is multifold. For starters, supporting them with recording equipment, mics and so on. In fact, in one instance, she even shipped this equipment to Visakhapatnam. Then, there is the sharing of Adobe Audition, a digital audio workstation, and Audacity, an open-source digital audio editor. Marketing and branding also come into the picture when Raga helps fellow female podcasters with putting up content on Instagram and so on. "Also, every Saturday, we girls connect over Zoom or Google Meet to strategise and discuss upcoming episodes," says Raga who is preparing for Certified Financial Planning (CFP). These women have never met in person and yet, they are united by one purpose, to run a tight ship.

The podcasts are available on Google Podcast, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, JioSaavn and so on



This month, RagaPod will have a new offering that will cater to Telugu film buffs alone. Kotah Cinema Guru will be about new film releases, talks, reviews and will air every Saturday for seven to ten minutes. (Add a line on the other topics covered by the other podcasts.) On the strength of their current subscribers across all podcasts, which stands at about 40,000 till date, they are positive that their latest venture will also find a place in the hearts of the audience. "Frankly, I started podcasting because I knew I could make good content. I was far too conscious to opt for YouTube because that would require me to actually face the camera. Podcasting is so much more my thing," says the youngster.

Their banner | (Pic: RagaPod)

Software and sass

As a software engineer herself, Jahnavi Vennapusa is aware of the perils of the interview experience. And as much as she wished that someone was there to guide her through it, the least she could do is be there for others. Thus, she started Software Sithralu. "I wanted to do something that is relatable and useful for freshers who are on the lookout for a job,” says the 23-year-old who hails from Proddatur, Kadapa. Though she is only one episode old when it comes to the podcast scene, she is eager to contribute to it.

How does one start a podcast?

- After coming up with a concept, design the theme and creatives

- You can record and edit your files on Adobe Audition, Audacity or the like

- Find a host where people can listen to your podcasts

