Hello, hello, hello, how low

Hello, hello, hello, how low

Hello, hello, hello, how low

Hello, hello, hello



It was dubbed the "anthem for apathetic kids" of Generation X! It was one of the biggest songs! It became the Most Played Video on MTV Europe! And these are a few of the many accolades that the legendary song Smells Like Teen Spirit amassed. That video, though. A legend in its own might. While the song was released quietly on September 10, 1991, the video was shot on August 17, 1991 at Stage 6 of GMT Studios in Culver City, California and it made all the difference.



What helped catapult the song to critical acclaim was its theme centered around all those conformists who bring nothing to the table. The video? It was based on a high school pep rally which doesn't turn out to be so 'peppy'. In fact, it ends in utter chaos. And the band playing at the pep rally is Nirvana, the American rock group. Want to know how the video ends? With the students, recruited at a concert just two days earlier, wreaking havoc on the set and the band's gear too. Time to tune into this 'teen revolutionary theme' song!